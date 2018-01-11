O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami today expelled a number of party workers, including a spokesperson for alleged anti-party activities.

CHENNAI: Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami today expelled a number of party workers, including a spokesperson for alleged anti-party activities.

Professor Dheeran alias A Rajendran, a spokesman of the ruling party, was being expelled for bringing 'disrepute' to it, Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator and Palaniswami, cocoordinator, said in a press release.

Similarly, the two leaders announced the expulsion of scores of party functionaries in Salem, Coimbatore and Namakkal districts, for bringing 'disrepute' to AIADMK.

They asked party workers not to have any truck with the expelled persons.