PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has said families belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and those living below poverty line here would receive cash instead of garments for the Pongal harvest festival this year.

Each male and female member in the Scheduled caste families would be granted Rs 500 for Pongal instead of 'dhotis' and sarees and the amount would be credited under Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy said in a press release yesterday.

He also said the Department of Women and Child Development would also credit Rs 750 in the bank account of each of the differently abled persons instead of garments that were provided along to them ahead of Pongal.

Besides, those holding red colour ration cards (BPL category) would also be granted Rs 750 and the amount would be deposited in their bank accounts, the release said.