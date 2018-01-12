CHENNAI: THE AIADMK on Thursday expelled Professor Dheeran, who was appointed as one of the spokespersons of the party a few days ago, for anti-party activities.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said Dheeran had acted against the principles of the party and hence got expelled.

Meanwhile, after a brief lull, the AIADMK has resumed the exercise of weeding out supporters of TTV Dhinakaran.

On Thursday alone, 103 office-bearers belonging to the districts of Salem urban, Namakkal, Coimbatore urban and the Nilgiris were expelled from the party. A few hundred grassroot-level office-bearers in different districts have been expelled while many disqualified MLAs have been stripped of party posts.