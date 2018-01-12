CHENNAI: A Bill replacing Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Ordinance, 2017 was adopted through voice vote without discussion in the assembly today.

The Bill envisages providing an investor friendly environment to enable investors to do business with ease.

The Centre had recommended in its Business Reform Action Plan to mandate through legislation timelines for getting various clearances.

Welcomed by DMK and Congress, a bill changing the mode of election of heads of civic bodies such as mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities or town panchayats as the case may be from indirect to direct election was also adopted.

The House also adopted Bills on extending the tenure of special officers in local bodies and delimitation exercise there.

Such Bills that were adopted on extension of tenure of special officers till 30 June 2018 and delimitation replaced ordinances promulgated in this regard last year.

A total of 14 Bills were adopted, which includes Appropriation, and amendments to TN Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017 and TN Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998.