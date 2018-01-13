CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Friday passed 14 bills, including the ones for extending tenure of the special officers of civic bodies, business facilitation, transparency in tenders and shelter fund.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programmes S P Velumani moved resolutions seeking to pass the bills providing for amending the laws governing local bodies to enable direct election of civic body heads, including mayors, chairmen of municipalities and town panchayats, besides extending the tenure of the special officers of local bodies from corporations to village panchayats.

While welcoming the bill amending the laws relating to direct election of civic body heads, the DMK opposed extension of the tenure of special officers.

Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, was also passed in the House with an aim to provide an investor-friendly environment to enable the potential investors to do business with ease and also to ensure that the ranking of Tamil Nadu in Ease of Doing Business is improved.

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, 2018, was also adopted by the Assembly. The Act provides for creating the State Shelter Fund to levy fee to help meet the costs of providing housing facilities for the urban poor.