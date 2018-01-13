CHENNAI: Three persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge of murdering an auto driver due to previous enmity six years ago, by the IV Additional Sessions Court in Chennai. The trio killed him by slitting his throat at a Triplicane lodge in 2011.

The incident came to light when police received a call from the mansion manager alerting that a man was found in a room with his throat slit. The victim was identified as Murthy, a native of Dindigul, who was living with his family in Choolaimedu, according to additional public prosecutor M Prabhavathi.

Murthy owned two lorries and transported goods, including coal from Chennai Port. While Murthy was using one lorry, his friend Rajkumar was operating another. After facing severe losses, Murthy sold the vehicles and became an auto driver. He also had differences with Rajkumar. Murthy also worked as a part-time-broker for the tipper lorry drivers near Chennai Port.

Rajkumar, along with his friend Venkatesan and Bala, tried to work out a compromise with Murthy on August 19, 2011. The trio consumed alcohol with Murthy and took him to the lodge, where Rajkumar’s friend Venkatesan had booked the room. Once there, they slit Murthy’s throat and the trio fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and arrested Rajkumar, Bala and Venkatesan.

On completion of trial, the IV Additional Sessions Court Judge M.Shanthi said the prosecution proved the charges levelled against the accused. The circumstantial evidence has proved the guilt of the accused. The judge awarded life sentence to Rajkumar, Bala and Venkesan and slapped them with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.