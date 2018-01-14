SALEM: The memorial pillar in front of the Mettur Dam will stand as a testimony to the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s commitment in resolving the Cauvery river conflict, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Inaugurating the pillar constructed at a cost of `1 crore in memory of the publication of the Cauvery Tribunal Final Award on February 10, 2013, Palaniswami recalled that in a function in Thanjavur to celebrate the publishing of the final award, Jayalalithaa had stated that she considered it as the pinnacle in her 30 years of political life and that she would consider the praises above all the applause she had received. She had then announced that a memorial pillar would be constructed at Mettur Dam, Palaniswami said.

“As a farmer, I feel proud to inaugurate this historic memorial at Mettur dam, which supplies water to 16.55 lakh acres of land in 12 districts and provides drinking water to people in 16 districts. This memorial is going to stand as a testimony to Jayalalithaa’s contribution to resolve Cauvery row,” he said.