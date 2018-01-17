CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said only time will answer the question whether he and Kamal Haasan could tie up in politics.

"Only time will tell," he said in reply to questions by reporters whether the two actors, who are long-time friends, will combine together in the political arena.

Both have announced their entry into politics in Tamil Nadu at a time there is a political vacuum created by the death of J. Jayalalithaa and the fading away from politics of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi.

Rajinikanth offered his best wishes to Kamal Haasan, who on Tuesday announced plans to reveal the name of his political party on January 21 in Ramanathapuram and begin a tour of some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the two stars were present at a 'pooja' function to launch the production of an animation film "Kizhakku Africavil Raju," (Raju in East Africa) featuring the late AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR), which will be a sequel in motion capture technology to his blockbuster movie "Ulagam Sutrum Vaaliban" released in 1973.

The sequel to the movie could not be done at that time as MGR got fully engaged in politics.

State Ministers C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur C Raju, participated.

Rajinikanth and Haasan had shared the dais in Malaysia earlier this month for a fund-raising event held by the 'Nadigar Sangam' here, known officially as the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

"At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by," Haasan said in a statement yesterday.

(With PTI inputs)