CHENNAI: A remark by TTV Dhinakaran, the RK Nagar MLA, that he would announce decision regarding the next course of action on Wednesday, birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR), has triggered a widespread debate about the possibility of launching his own political party.

Though within a few hours, he denied saying he would make an announcement about a new political party, the debate has begun about its impact on State’s political scenario, particularly on the ruling AIADMK.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam is of the view that launching a political party at this stage would be suicidal. At the most, he might launch a forum or Peravai to help keep his flock together.

Another analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy says that TTV has no options but to launch his own party as it would serve him best.

AIADMK spokesperson Marudhu Alaguraj asserted that if at all Dhinakaran launches a new outfit it would not make any impact on the ruling party as it had faced many such developments in its 46 year old history.The first reason put forth by Tharasu Shyam is the Anti-Defection law. An independent MLA, cannot join another party. The objective of this law is to ensure that democracy should not become a mockery and even an independent MLA comes under the purview of the law.

Given the scenario, Dhinakaran can be easily disqualified for such action. But announcing a forum or Peravai will give an identity for his supporters and help in keeping the flock together, but the Election Commission will treat them only as independent candidates.

Shyam further says that if Dhinakaran launches his own party, he will lose his claim over the AIADMK and petitions over the ‘two leaves’ symbol would become infructuous. “Launching a new party would tantamount to Dhinakaran admitting that he does not belong to AIADMK,”he said. Also, if the Madras HC sets aside the disqualification of 18 MLAs, they can remain only as AIADMK MLAs and cannot join a new party launched by Dhinakaran, because of the Anti-Defection law.

However, when asked about independents joining other parties in the past, Shyam said, “If someone raises a dispute, it goes to the court. On many occasions, since no one had raised a dispute, it did not become an issue.” But matters like these would become a dispute only when someone raises it. Above all these possibilities, if at all, Dhinakaran launches a party, it would not have any impact on the ruling AIADMK.”

As of now, Dhinakaran’s status is that of a rebel leader who defeated the ruling party in a by-election. It does not mean that he can replicate this in all 234 constituencies. He gets so much space in media because he is a rebel in AIADMK. Once he loses the AIADMK tag, he will become one among many other party leaders and he will not get this much attention,” he adds.

‘AIADMK will always be cadre-centric’

Writing to AIADMK cadre on MGR’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, CM Edappadi and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said, “In the past, our leaders Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma have ensured that the party gives importance to cadre. In the coming days too, the party would follow this.”

Money politics cannot last long, says OPS

Chennai: In a veiled attack on his bête noir TTV Dhinakaran, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said money politics cannot last long. Hours after Dhinakaran stated that he would make an announcement of floating a new party Panneerselvam, without saying names, said he (Dhinakaran) was attempting to tarnish the image of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “Some are trying to float a new party. It is an attempt to tarnish the image of Amma. But they cannot succeed,” he said. He took another dig at the ‘lavish spending’ in RK Nagar by-election. He can continue to run until his coffers drain. “But he cannot capture public support,” said the Deputy CM.