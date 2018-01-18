CHENNAI: Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated the ThinkEdu Conclave, went on to suggest that like the world has embraced India’s food and culture, there will always be a burgeoning demand for Indian graduates and minds. And how did he drive this point home? By using KFC as an example.

“I remember many years ago, Jaswant Singh had suggested that we open up to international food chains like McDonalds and KFC. Everyone started complaining that our traditional food will be forgotten and people will get affected. But look now, those outlets have increased but still idli and dosa continue to be in demand, not just in India but across the world!” he said.

However, progress will not be possible if we do not know our roots, Naidu stressed. “We need to learn about our history, our great leaders, our fathers and forefathers. We need to learn the greatness of our culture. Also, these days we are not spiritual enough. When I was growing up we had moral science classes, now we have only science.”

“We should not treat anyone as a majority or a minority, or discriminate on the basis of caste or religion. A few people who do wrong (to disturb this) should be dealt with harshly but that doesn’t mean that an entire community is at fault.”

Reiterating the point he makes often about the importance of the teacher and the mother tongue in an increasingly digital age, he said, “Remember your land. Google can never replace your Guru. I also tell young people that learning your mother tongue is a must,” he said.

Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia delivered the vote of thanks and spoke about the continued dedication that TNIE will have towards furthering the cause for debate and reform in the education sector.