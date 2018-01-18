SALEM: Muthulakshmi, widow of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, today launched a new organisation here, to fight for "the rights of Tamil Nadu." She launched The 'Mann Kaakkum Veerathamizhar Peramaippu' (Federation of Brave Tamils to protect the Soil) after cutting a cake on Veerappan's 66th birth anniversary.

He was killed on October 18, 2004 in an encounter with the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police near Dharmapuri.

The outfit was formed to fight for the rights of the state as there was no availability of fresh and clean water, due to which agriculture in the state is in doldrums, she said.

Muthulakshmi, flanked by her two daughters, said she plans to tour Tamil Nadu to strengthen the organisation.