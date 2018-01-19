Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu's traditional sport which is part of Pongal festivities. | (KK Sundar | EPS)

MADURAI: The Madras High Court today allowed conduct of jallikattu at Ulagampatti in Dindigul district on January 22 and directed the Collector to ensure that it was held as per safety guidelines.

Justice V Bharathidasan passed the order after the government advocate submitted the government order (GO) for conduct of the bull taming sport this year in court.

The government had suffered embarrassment yesterday when the G.O for conducting jallikattu for 2017 was produced inadvertently in court.

The judge wanted to know if a fresh government order has been issued for this year and asked if the jallikattu competitions held at places including Palamedu could be considered illegal.

The government advocate, who produced the G.O, said it had been passed on January 12 and said the places where it would be conducted had been mentioned too.

The judge, who read the order, allowed conduct of jallikattu at Ulagampatti.

The judge gave the order on a PIL seeking permission to conduct the event at Ulagampatti village.