COIMBATORE: About 100 DYFI and SFI activists observed a one day fast at nearby Tirupur, seeking a detailed probe into the death of a 28-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu, found dead near the toilet of his apartment in Delhi recently.

The activists squatted in front of the Railway Station here and demanded that the union government take steps to provide security protection to students from Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government on its part should set up a counselling centre at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, they said.

Sharath Prabhu,a first-year PG medical student at the University College of Medical Sciences,was found unconscious outside the apartment washroom on January 17 at around 7 am by flatmates, who took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead Police had said some syringes were found near his body and that two vials containing potassium and insulin were also found from the room.