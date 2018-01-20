TIRUCHY: A supporter bragging about distribution of money during RK Nagar by-poll and release of Jayalalithaa’s video clip has landed independent MLA TTV Dhinakaran in hot waters. Both the ruling party and Opposition are likely to train their guns at Dhinakaran after M Rajasekaran, appointed Tiruchy(South) district secretary by the former, let the cat out of the bag regarding the victory of Dhinakaran in the RK Nagar by-poll.

It may be recalled that there were allegations that Dhinakaran lured R K Nagar voters by issuing Rs 20 note as tokens for a larger sum to be distributed after the election if he were elected. Also, on the eve of the by-poll, a video clip showing former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa receiving treatment reportedly at the Apollo Hospitals was released by Dhinakaran supporter Vetrivel, which according to poll pundits, influenced voters. Dhinakaran won by a margin of 40, 707 votes.

Though Dhinakaran has been refuting the charges all along, Rajasekaran seems to have let the truth out. Addressing supporters in Musiri on Thursday night, Rajasekaran said it was indeed Dhinakaran who passed on the video clip to Vetrivel and asked him to release it. Going a step further, Rajasekaran boasted that issuing Rs 20 currency token was their master stroke. The video of his speech spread on social media and also telecast on television channels.

Fearing backlash, Rajasekaran hurriedly called the media in Tiruchy on Friday to clarify on what he said. Arguing that his speech was misunderstood, he said,“I only said that the people of RK Nagar did not vote for the Rs 6000 that was allegedly distributed given by another candidate, but for the Rs 20 note, if allegations by Opposition parties are to be beleived. Because the voters pinned their hopes on Dhinakaran than other candidates. But my speech was misunderstood. I spoke of these things only to encourage cadre present in that meeting at Musiri.” Asked about Jayalalithaa’s video cilip , Rajasekaran said that Dhinakaran did not know about the release of the clip.