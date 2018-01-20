MADURAI: After nine years, Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is revamping its 59 departmental syllabus at one stretch. The new syllabus will include the concept of peer team teaching to ready its students for the current job scenario.

The syllabus revamping work commenced on December 20. From the forthcoming academic year of 2018-19, all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be follow the new syllabus. MKU has called professors from affiliated colleges, experts from foreign universities and its alumni, and some NRI experts to frame the skill and effort-based curriculum.

Syllabus framing has been split into three phases. While the first phase of work has been completed, the second phase is going on. By the end of February, the new revised syllabus is expected to be complete.

For the first time in its history, MKU is revamping its curriculum at the same time.

Academicians say that MKU’s revised syllabus has been updated to meet the requirements of the current scenario. The university has framed a rule stating that the validity period for the syllabus would be for three years only. After three years, it will become mandatory to change the syllabus.

Speaking to Express, the head of the Syllabus Framing Committee and Syndicate Member M Lellis Thivagar said, “There are 59 departments in MKU. Each board of studies has nearly ten to 12 members. The Vice Chancellor has given 19 guidelines including model question papers from Harvard, Cambridge, JNU, Pondicherry, Delhi and other universities and the syllabus of the University Grant Commission (UGC) syllabus. Based on this, the members are working on framing the syllabus.”

“Communication skills and computer knowledge are being made compulsory in the curriculum,” said Thivagar.