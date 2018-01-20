This created an uproar and at various bus terminals, the passengers who staged protests, which has ended as of now. (Express file Photo)

KARUR/COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Saturday that there was no possibility of rolling back the hike in fares of the state government buses.

“No chance of that,” said Vijayabhaskar, when he was asked if there was a possibility for reviewing of bus fare hike in the state, in Karur.

After six years, the E Palaniswami-led government on Friday hiked the fares of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23.

The new fares came into effect today.

According to state transport department's statement, in case of non-metros, tickets would range from Rs 3 to Rs 19 and for Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus services, the fare has been increased by nearly a third.

Reportedly, the state government has said the fares were increased due to the hike in the prices of fuel (by almost 50 percent in six years) and spare besides maintenance and increase in the wages of employees of the various debt-ridden state transport corporations.