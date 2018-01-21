Jayanthi Natarajan, wife of Coast Guard (Western seaboard) Commander and Additional Director General K Natarajan, Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Inspector General Rajan Bargotra, Head of Ship Building, L&T Vice Admiral B Kannan (retd) and other officials at the launch event of Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel at L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli on Saturday | Express

CHENNAI: An offshore patrol vessel (OPV) of the Indian Coast Guard was launched by the wife of Additional Director-General K Natarajan, Commander, Coast Guard (Western Seaboard), Jayanthi Natarajan, at Kattupalli 28 km from here on Saturday.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, this is the second OPV of the seven OPVs commissioned to the L&T shipyard and is expected to be inducted into service in September.

The vessel boasts an endurance of 5,000 nautical miles at cruising speed and twin 9000-kw diesel engines with low fuel consumption and a top speed of 26 knots.

“The launch of any vessel is an auspicious moment, as the ship touches water for the first time, where she has to spend the rest of her life,” said Natarajan, who was the chief guest at the launch.

This vessel, which would be used for patrol, surveillance and anti-terrorist and anti-smuggling operations in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), is fitted with a 30-mm automatic gun with fire control system (FCS) and two 12.7-mm guns with FCS and will be manned by a total of 102 crew members including 14 officers.

