Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy (Image for representation only)

RAMESWARAM: Nearly 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy which hurled stones and snapped fishing nets of 50 boats for allegedly fishing close to their territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet today.

Fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea last evening on 489 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy arrived and asked them to leave, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

They also pelted stones at the fishermen and cut the fishing nets of 50 vessels, following which all the fishers returned to the shore this morning, he alleged.

On January 9, more than 3,500 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam were chased away by the Lankan Navy which damaged some boats by pelting stones and snapped the fishing nets of around 50 vessels, for allegedly fishing off Katchatheevu islet.