CHENNAI:THE recent order of the State government hiking fares for buses run by its various transport corporations has been challenged in the Madras High Court.In his PIL, V Munikrishnan of Cheyyar submitted that the State government hiked the bus fares all over the State from January 20, citing various reasons like hike in prices of diesel and spare-parts, new bus prices, maintenance cost of buses and transport employees salary etc.

According to a statistical report, 80 per cent of the people are using buses for travelling, more particularly poor and middle class ones. Compared to other modes of transport, the bus fare was affordable for the poor and the middle class. Munikrishnan said, “The State government has been spending huge public money on achieving their political goal and shifting the burden on the public by citing financial crisis in the transport department.

Without considering the welfare of the people, the State has hiked the bus fares mechanically. Because of the sudden and steep hike, the people were put to irreparable hardship.”He also added that commuters, who were depending upon bus services, are forced to spend their 25 per cent monthly salary as transport expenses. “When people were already suffering due to the GST, demonetisation of currency notes and price hike in other basic commodities, the bus fare hike is totally against the welfare of the public”, he commented.

Earlier, advocate RY George Williams made a mention before a division bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and T Ravindran that he may be permitted to file a petition against the bus fare hike and the matter may be heard early.Granting permission, the bench said the matter would be heard on Tuesday.