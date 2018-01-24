CHENNAI: The Madras HC is pursuing the idea of translating verdicts into Tamil so that the litigants may read the judgements themselves, said Governor, Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday at the release of the Tamil-Sanskrit Dictionary compiled by the late Professor S Hariharan. He said this idea of providing verdicts in language came when the President visited Raj Bhavan and met the Chief Justice of the Madras HC.

Purohit spoke of the tremendous scope that Sanskrit language presents. He said Dr KV Sharma had concluded that Indian scholars and historians were accessing only seven per cent of the texts in Sanskrit and that more needed to be done. “It is here that dictionaries such as the one compiled by Hariharan will be very useful,” he said.

The event was organised by H Raja, National Secretary of BJP, whose father had compiled the dictionary.