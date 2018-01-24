CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today granted interim stay on the orders passed by the Medical Council of India (MCI) "discharging" some students pursuing PG courses in the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and having regard to the rival submissions in the interest of justice, there shall be an order of interim stay till February 6, Justice R Mahadevan said.

The judge also directed the Medical Council of India, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Puducherry Health and Family Services department to file their counters by then.

According to the students, the MCI passed an order in December last year directing Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Puducherry, to discharge the students who were admitted to the PG Medical courses for academic year 2017-2018 without issuing any notice and without providing the opportunity of personal hearing.

Counsel for MCI, VP Raman, submitted that the students, who have been ordered to be discharged, had not fulfilled the minimum eligibility criteria as fixed by authorities.

Besides, the Venkateshara Medical College had not sent the correct list of eligible candidates, he said.

The students claimed that there was absolutely no illegality in their admissions.