A differently-abled athlete using her hands to get down the stairs and reach the playing arena at the Anna Stadium in Tiruchy on Tuesday | m k ashok kumar

TIRUCHY: Call it apathy or lack of awareness of rules, officials failed to provide basic facilities such as ramps and railings at the Anna Stadium where the annual sports meet for the differently-abled took place on Tuesday. With no arrangements in place, it was difficult for participants to reach the sporting arena. What was ironic was that the highest administrative officer in the district, Collector, inaugurated the event, but was unaware of the lack of facilities.

K Vimala, an athlete, took part in event in pursuance of her ambition to win laurels at the nationals. “I have been to several places to part in sports meets but only a few of them are diffabled friendly. Here, Anna Stadium, ramps, crutches and railings that help people like us climb stairs are missing. I had to get down from my wheelchair and literally crawl to the elevated arena to display my skills.”

Though wheelchairs were available, not many made use of them because there were no ramps in the stadium. A 36-year-old woman was seen crawling all the way from the entrance to the field. “We never receive the spotlight when it comes to our well-being, as wherever we go, we face risk and difficulties. When it comes to sports events, yes, I do face a lot of hardship without ramps or railings,” she said.

The lack of facilities did not deter her as she bagged second place in the 50 metre sprint, listed under orthopaedically handicapped category, by the Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu (SDAT). G Rajendran, a spectator, said no support staff was present to help athletes with wheelchairs. Families and friends of the contestants had to help them. A Ranjith, secretary, BHEL Differently-abled Welfare Association, who was among the spectators, said, “The laws listed under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act - 2016, to equip safety provisions in public places remains only on paper. Government departments tasked with uplifting people with disabilities should take steps to implement the Act across public places.”

Activist M Kamaraj visits the Anna Stadium to use the swimming pool. “As we do not have enough physical activities, swimming is prescribed to us. But, there are neither ramps nor railings in the swimming pool as well as the rest rooms. Officials should consider our pleas and upgrade facilities to benefit differently-abled people,” said Kamaraj.

Speaking to Express, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer N Swaminathan said there is a provision in the RPWD Act to provide ‘accessibility’ to all public places. “We will definitely conduct a study on places which lack such facilities and approach the Collector and PWD for implementing the law,” said Swaminathan.

When contacted, Collector K Rajamani said that there is ramps at the entrance of the Anna Stadium. “Only the sports field has not been equipped with ramps. Soon, we will see what is lacking in the stadium and take necessary steps to make stadium differently-abled friendly,” the collector added. Participants from 25 special schools took part in the event.

The programme, comprised of events for the differently-abled, visually-impaired, hearing-impaired and specially-abled men and women. Participants displayed their skills in sprints, shuttle badminton, table tennis, adopted volleyball, throwball and kabaddi.

Disregard for norms

Article 9 of ‘Accessibility’ in United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) Act 2006 states that States/ Parties shall take appropriate measures to ensure persons with disabilities access on an equal basis with others, to the physical environment, to transportation, to other facilities and services open or provided to the public.

RPWD Act 2016, Chapter VIII, section 30 says:

(i) The appropriate Government shall take measures to ensure effective participation in sporting activities of the persons with disabilities.

(ii) The authorities shall accord due recognition to the right of persons with disabilities to participate in sports and shall make due provisions for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in programmes for the promotion and development of talents