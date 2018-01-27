CHENNAI: Except for a statue in front of it, there is virtually nothing in the non-descript building, a few metres from Chettiyar Agaram municipal school at Porur here, which was once the house of freedom-fighter and Tamil scholar Thiru Vi Ka.

Born in the then Thullam village of Kanchipuram district (now Chettiyar Agaram), Thiru Vi Ka’s house was turned into a library in 2000. What was once a prominent storehouse of knowledge, now stands as a library with hardly 40 books, many in bad shape.

Some were stolen, some damaged and never replaced- this is how a huge collection of books was reduced to a few dozens.“A library was constructed on August 28, 2000 as a memorial for the works he had contributed to Tamil language,” says Ravichandran, an ex-ward member who was one of those who initiated the library.

The facility which is now under Valasaravakkam zone of Greater Chennai Corporation has been a concern for many.“A request has been sent to Tiruvallur Collector for proper maintenance of the library and if this is also turned down, Thiru Vi Ka’s birth place will never be known,” said Narayanan, a member of Thiru Vi Ka association.

‘Newly begun renovation just an eye-wash’

Renovation works started a week ago in time for the 100th anniversary of Thiru Vi Ka and Republic Day celebrations. But there has been no word on buying books. “What will happen after the Republic Day is a known fact. The place will be shut all the time and the homeless will seek shelter in the building at night,” laments Babu who was once in-charge of the building.