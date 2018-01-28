Based on the revised fare structure, MTC would decide the ticket fares of Express and Deluxe operated in Chennai on Monday. (EPS file photo)

CHENNAI: Followed by the strong opposition from various sections of people including students and opposition parties, Tamil Nadu government Sunday marginally slashed the ticket prices which was increased on January 20.

According to the order issued transport department on Sunday, the per kilometer price of ordinary mofussil buses reduced from 60 paise to 58 paise. Similarly, fare of Express buses reduced from 80 paise to 75 paise a kilometer.

While the fares of Super Deluxe buses came down to 85 paise from 90 paise, fares of Ultra Deluxe buses and Air conditioned buses operated by State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) fare were slashed by 10 paise per kilometer.

Ultra deluxe buses to fare 100 paise per kilometer as against the existing fare of 110 paise, while the air conditioned bus ticket to be charged 130 paise a kilometer from 140 paise.

With the revised ticket fare to come into effect from on January 29, ticket prices would come down by Rs. 5 to Rs. 20 for every 200 km distance travel.

Similarly, the minimum ticket fares of Ordinary buses of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and town buses to reduce from Rs. 5 to Rs. 4.

Based on the revised fare structure, MTC would decide the ticket fares of Express and Deluxe operated in Chennai on Monday.

Earlier, on January 20, in the pretext of improving the financial conditions of Transport Corporation, the state government increased the ticket fares after six years.

With the fleet capacity of 22,203, the six TNSTC divisions (Villupuram, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Salem, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore) Metropolitan Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation caters about 2.04 crores commuters a day.