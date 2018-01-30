BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, on Tuesday, sought an appointment from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for a meeting to discuss Cauvery water sharing issue.

A senior officer in the Karnataka CMO said that the Tamil Nadu CM has written to Siddaramaiah and also his principal secretary for an appointment to discuss the issue.

Last week, EPS had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for immediate release of Cauvery water by Karnataka. Karnataka government had rejected the demand stating that there is no water in reservoirs in Cauvery basin in the state.

“CM has not yet responded to his Tamil Nadu counterpart's letter,’’ the CMO official added.