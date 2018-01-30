CHENNAI:M Muthaiah, chief sthapathy of the State government, who feared arrest following the accusation that he was involved in the criminal case relating to the heist of 5.75 kg gold from the Sri Ekambaranathar temple in Kancheepuram, has moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail. The idol wing had registered an FIR against nine persons including temple executive officer Murugesan, sthapathi Muthaiah, sculptor Masilamani and temple priest Rajappa in connection with the case.

Claiming that he had no role in the heist and that the CID police had not produced any material evidence against him, Muthaiah prayed for anticipatory bail. For this, Public Prosecutor submitted that the police were confident of gathering evidence to prove the involvement of Muthaiah in the case and that the statements obtained by the police had evidence to prove his prima facie involvement. Claiming that the petitioner might be arrested in the intervening period, Muthaiah’s counsel sought an interim relief. To this, the judge said that the court had already orally instructed the CID police not to arrest the petitioner till the application was decided.