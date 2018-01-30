CHENNAI:A 4-year-old girl has been hospitalised in critical condition as a man slipped accidentally from the balcony of a third floor house (inset) landed on the child who was walking down the road along with her grandfather around 9 pm on Sunday.

S Dhanasri was just about to enter a departmental store located on the ground floor of the building at Sanjivirayan Koil Street in Tondiarpet when R Shiva fell on the child. While Shiva, 24-year-old tailor, is said to have escaped with minor injuries, the child’s condition is reportedly critical. “She has not yet regained consciousness,” said A Sridhar, Dhanasri ‘s father on Monday evening. The family was also living in the same locality.

The local residents had told police said Shiva appeared to be drunk when he returned home on Sunday evening and was speaking over phone, leaning on the parapet wall of the balcony when he accidentally slipped down. Eyewitnesses said the girl’s grandfather Arunagiri had taken the child along when he was headed to the departmental store to buy bread. They were just moments away before stepping into the shop.

“I heard loud screams and rushed out. We immediately alerted ambulance and took her to hospital,” said a staff in the departmental store.Dhanasri was later shifted to a multi-specialty hospital. Her father Sridhar supplies water cans in the locality and mother was a homemaker.

Student ends life

Chennai: An engineering student allegedly killed himself by jumping from a college building at Thuraipakkam on Sunday. S Sabarinathan, a native of Tirunelveli and studying third-year BE, was found dead amidst bushes on college premises. Police suspect he took the extreme step as he had been upset after his parents started living separately