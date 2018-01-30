CHENNAI: The Income Tax department is now seeking to quiz jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala in the tax evasion case after they claimed to have recovered original documents pertaining to shell companies from the two chambers belonging to Sasikala in the Poes garden residence of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

A senior Income Tax official told Express that a letter has been sent by the Income Tax department to the prison authority to quiz Sasikala. Her aides’ and kin’s premises were raided in more than 187 places previously.

“We have sent a letter but no date has been fixed yet,” the official said while reacting to media reports that the jailed AIADMK leader will be quizzed next month.

Income Tax department claimed that they have vital clues pertaining to shell companies linked to jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala, her close relatives and aides from her chambers in Poes Garden. One laptop, a desktop, six pen drives a tablet and incriminating electronic documents were recovered from the premises. The documents were not erased from the electronic devices and during the initial assessment by Income Tax officials it was found out the electronic devices had all the original documents pertaining to shell companies.

The searches against the premises belonging to aides and relatives of TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala, had revealed the initial concealment of Rs 1,430 crore worth of taxes. However, sleuths had said that the aides and relatives of Sasikala were not forthcoming about the shell companies.