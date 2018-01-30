Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy (Image for representation only)

RAMESWARAM: Nearly 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were today chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy which also snapped fishing nets of a few vessels for allegedly fishing near Katchatheevu islet.

The fishermen from here had ventured into the sea yesterday and were fishing close to Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot in three boats and cut nets of at least five boats before asking them to leave, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Mechanised Boat Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

Following the incident all the fishermen returned to the shore this morning, he said.

Twelve fishermen from this island town were on January 28 arrested by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Talaimannar.

The naval personnel had seized two boats used by fishers and allegedly snapped the nets of around 50 boats.