CHENNAI: R Madhan, who pursued MBBS in Government Madurai Medical College has secured 925 out of 1,200 marks in NEET-PG for post graduate studies in medicine- the highest score among candidates who appeared for the exam from Tamil Nadu, according to National Board of Examinations (NBE). The overall highest score is 975.

According to an official source, Chiraag Mandal, who pursued MBBS in Christian Medical College, Vellore, scored second highest mark (871) and P Christy, who pursued MBBS in Madras Medical College secured the third highest mark (868). Among the 10 top scorers, eight candidates pursued their MBBS in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the source added.

“R Madhan, from Government Madurai Medical College secured 925 marks which is the highest mark among candidates who appeared for NEET-PG from Tamil Nadu,” a source in NBE told Express.Madhan, who studied in State quota seat completed his MBBS in 2017 at Government Madurai Medical College. “I browsed social media sites for highest score in Tamil Nadu, but I couldn’t find it. Am happy to know now that I secured top score in NEET-PG among candidates appeared from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Meanwhile, he had already secured MD seat in General Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. “But, I would like to pursue my PG in Radiology. So, planning to attend single window counselling conducted by the State selection committee here. As I prepared well for NEET PG, the paper was okay for me. I prepared myself for one year for this exam,” Madhan added.

Chiraag Mandal, a doctor who secured second highest marks, is doing his service in Christian Medical College. “I will be finishing my two year service in April. I would like to pursue Radiology. I am waiting for All India quota seats counselling. I didn’t expect that I will be securing the second highest mark in Tamil Nadu,” Chiraag added.

P Christy, a native of Kerala secured MBBS seat in All India quota in Madras Medical College.

Though the scores are out, delay in releasing the mark list from NBE has irked doctors. “Everything is on line. It was an online exam, but I don’t know why NBE officials take so much time to release the rank list,” a doctor said.

According to G Selvaraj, secretary, selection committee, the committee is in the process of preparing the prospectus and the date for counselling has not been decided.

NEET-PG Top 10 scores in Tamil Nadu

1. R Madhan- Madurai Medical College | 925

2.Chiraag Mandal - CMC Vellore | 871

3. P Christy - Madras Medical College | 868

4. Padebettu Devendra Akhilesh-CMC Vellore | 853

5. P Amalan Iganatius - Govt Villupuram Medical College | 847

6. Alfred Thomas Mario- Govt Stanley Medical College | 845

7. Arun Kumar Jacob-Govt Kilpauk Medical College | 842

8. N Praveenkumar-Govt Stanley Medical College | 841

9. R Sangeetha R -Madras Medical College | 831

10. S Joel Kelvin Raj - Madras Medial College | 820