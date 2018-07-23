College student arrested for sexually assaulting a class II student

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Sakkottai police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old college student under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. According to police sources, the seven-year-old girl was a class II student and a resident of Sakkottai near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

The girl's mother was taking her back home after school on Saturday by walk. The girl, on seeing 21-year-old Manikandan, a B Com student pass by exhibited fearful behaviour. When asked, she began to sob and said that she was sexually assaulted by him who took her to an isolated place a few days ago. Based on the complaint by the girl's mother, Sakkottai police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act and arrested him.