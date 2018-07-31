Rajinikanth visits Kauvery Hospital; enquires about Karunanidhi's health

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Rajinikanth today visited a private hospital here and enquired about the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi, who is under intensive care for the fourth consecutive day.

Rajinikanth said he prayed for the speedy recovery of the DMK chief.

"Kalaignar is a very senior political leader. He is now asleep," he told reporters outside Kauvery Hospital, where Karunanidhi is admitted since Saturday.

Rajinikanth said he met the nonagenarian leader's family members including DMK working president M K Stalin, M K Alagiri and party Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and enquired about the leader's health.

"I pray for his speedy recovery," he said. The actor, who was out of the city for a film shoot, arrived here tonight by a flight from Mumbai.