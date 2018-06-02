Home States Tamil Nadu

Views of Rajinikanth on Sterlite agitation hurt sentiments of people: Puducherry CM

Rajinikanth had said that it was 'anti-social' elements which had created trouble in the Sterlite agitation at Thoothukudi, which saw a police firing killing 13 protestors.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:12 PM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the views of Superstar Rajinikanth, that it was 'anti-social' elements which had created trouble in the Sterlite agitation at Thoothukudi, in which 13 persons were killed, is not acceptable and it hurt the sentiments of the people.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Narayanasamy said that he do not know on which evidences Rajini had stated so and added that by this he had belittled the agitation of the people against Sterlite plant, which need to be condemned.

If he got any evidence in this regard, he should bring it to the public, Mr Narayanasamy said, adding that if he is generous he should withdraw his statement.

It seems that somebody is 'operating' the actor from outside, the Chief Minister remarked.

