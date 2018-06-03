Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy welcomes Centre’s move

Welcoming the Centre’s move of notifying Cauvery Water Management Authority, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday thanked the Supreme Court for bestowing full powers on CWMA.

Published: 03rd June 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Welcoming the Centre’s move of notifying Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday thanked the Supreme Court for bestowing full powers on CWMA. Now, Karaikal farmers would get due share of Cauvery water, he added.

On Rajinikanth’s comments, he said Rajini should withdraw his remarks that it was anti-social elements who created trouble during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi which resulted in the death of 13 people. Narayanasamy added that the actor’s comment was not acceptable as it hurt the sentiments of people.

He told reporters here that it was not known on what evidence Rajinikanth had said so and the actor had belittled the 100-day agitation of the people. If Rajini got any evidence in this regard, he should bring it to the public forum. It  appears that he was being puppeteered from behind, said Narayanasamy.

He said the BJP had come to power in 2014 as the votes for secular forces in the Country got split, and expressed confidence that the forces led by Congress would capture power from BJP in 2019. The by-elections results had shown a set back to the BJP, whose alliance partners like the Shiv Sena and the Telugu Desam Party started to move away from it.

He charged the Centre with mishandling the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and said that without reducing the excise duty on fuel, the Centre was insisting the States to reduce sales tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry V Narayanasamy Cauvery Water Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 