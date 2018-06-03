Railways starts inspection to weed out ghost employees

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: AS the Railway Board has directed all zones to take immediate action against fraudulent practices after the recent salary disbursement scam in the northern zone, the Tiruchy division of the Southern Railway has started a special drive to ensure salaries are not paid to non-existent employees.

The Rs 1.5 crore ghost employees scam had raised several concerns about similar practices going on in other divisions. Sources said the Railways is also looking to crack down on absenteeism, considered to be very high in the Southern Railway.

“We have already received strict instruction for taking stern action against any such practices. The division has instructed heads of all the departments to physically verify their employees,” said a source.

This special drive will continue in the Tiruchy division till June 11. However, unlike the Northern Railway, sources claimed, the Southern Railway doesn’t have many ghost employees. “We are not in a position to confirm that we don’t have any ghost employee. We have started an inspection and strict action will be taken against offenders,” said the source.

“Once we get the status report from all the zones and divisions, we will get a clear picture of the issue. We will decide the future course of action then. We will take action also against those who are taking leave without permission,” the source added.

Amid frequent derailments and accidents, absenteeism and ghost employees are new challenges for the railways.