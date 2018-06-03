Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi violence: J Snowlin's body laid to rest amid wails

Snowlin was gunned down by police at the Anti-Sterlite rally held on May 22, marking the 100th Day of the agitation demanding permanent closure of the copper smelter functioning in SIPCOT complex.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

In this 22 May 2018 photo, a police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thousands of public joined the funeral procession of gunfire victim J Snowlin held at Lionstown in Thoothukudi here on Sunday. There was a complete silence in the seashore areas.

Snowlin (17) was gunned down by police at the Anti-Sterlite rally held on May 22, marking the 100th Day of the agitation demanding permanent closure of the copper smelter functioning in SIPCOT complex.

She was flattened on the ground sustaining bullet injuries on her face at the same spot in Collectorate premises. Autopsy was performed by the doctors at Thoothukudi medical college hospital and re-postmortem was conducted on her body following court orders. The parents and relatives of the minor girl refused to receive the body earlier, highlighting the protesters' demand be met.

Revenue officials held talks with the parents however, they continued to deny. They tended to receive the body after intervention of the fathers of Roman Catholic diocese. There was no special negotiations with the bereaved family, but the state government's immediate action on permanent closure of Sterlite Copper, and G.O issued in public favour, was emphasised, he said.

Even as six bodies were already handed over to their respective relatives, parents of Snowlin ceded to receive her mortal remains on Sunday. The body was handed over at 10 am and district collector Sandeep Nanduri gave away a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to her father Johnson at Thoothukudi medical college hospital.

The deceased body sent to her house at Minisahayapuram in Lionstown from ThMCH. Police bandobust were evacuated following request of her family members.

The funeral was staged at the Sahaya Annai church in Lionstown, to which parish she belong to. After the final prayers, the body was carried to the cemetery on George road amid veils and mourns of her relatives, acquaintances, friends and general public. There was complete silence along the beach areas and posters condoling her death appeared across Thoothukudi. 

Moreover, thousands of residents thronged for funeral procession from across the district, including from Manapad, Amalie Nagar, Tiruchendur to pay homage for the brave girl gunned down during the Anti-Sterlite rally. They flew black flags during the procession. After last rites, the body of Snowlin was laid to rest at the cemetery. 

At least, 5000 persons should have participated in the funeral procession, said an official.

The 17-year-old Snowlin was fronting the rally taken out from Mathakovil on May 22. She was accompanied by her friend Infanta who was brushed by the bullet and escaped narrowly.
 

