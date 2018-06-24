House to resume on Monday, to last till July 9

Home States Tamil Nadu

The ongoing session of the Assembly, which was adjourned on June 14, the day when the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the case relating to the disqualification of  18 AIADMK MLAs.

CHENNAI: The ongoing session of the Assembly, which was adjourned on June 14, the day when the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the case relating to the disqualification of  18 AIADMK MLAs, will resume on Monday.  As per the schedule, the session will last till July 9.

Just like the first half of the current session which witnessed many walk-outs and heated debates, the second half is also likely to have similar discussions since the Chennai-Salem Green Corridor issue and the Cauvery water dispute have taken the centre stage for the past few days.   

The opposition parties - DMK, Congress and IUML - will rake up these issues in this session.  Though the SC has directed the Centre to form the Cauvery Authority by June 1 ahead of the southwest monsoon and ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu, it did not happen.  Karnataka had released only surplus water due to heavy rains to Tamil Nadu and has been claiming that it has released the water due to the State.  

Now the DMK is taking seriously the continued visit of Governor Banwarilal Purohit to districts and reviewing the government schemes.  This is also likely to echo in the Assembly.  Besides, the issue of demands for grants for police department held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is coming up for discussion on June 26 when all law and order issues will be raked up by the opposition.

