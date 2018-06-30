Home States Tamil Nadu

One dam, four check dams for Vellore district of Tamil Nadu

A dam and four check dams would be constructed in Anaikkattu Assembly constituency in Vellore district, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

Published: 30th June 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dam and four check dams would be constructed in Anaikkattu Assembly constituency in Vellore district, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

Replying to DMK MLA AP Nandakumar, who said his constituency’s name is ‘Anaikkattu’, but their was no reservoir, Palaniswamy said project plans are being prepared to construct a check dam at Karunkali village in Vellore district on Agaram river at a cost of `4.62 crore. In addition to that, construction of check dams at Poigai on Palar at `7 crore, Pulimedu on Palar at a cost of `2.5 crore and Odukaththur on Uthira Kaveri at a cost of `3 crore are under consideration, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaikkattu Vellore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp