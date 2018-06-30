One dam, four check dams for Vellore district of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dam and four check dams would be constructed in Anaikkattu Assembly constituency in Vellore district, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

Replying to DMK MLA AP Nandakumar, who said his constituency’s name is ‘Anaikkattu’, but their was no reservoir, Palaniswamy said project plans are being prepared to construct a check dam at Karunkali village in Vellore district on Agaram river at a cost of `4.62 crore. In addition to that, construction of check dams at Poigai on Palar at `7 crore, Pulimedu on Palar at a cost of `2.5 crore and Odukaththur on Uthira Kaveri at a cost of `3 crore are under consideration, he said.