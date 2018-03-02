DMK Working President M K Stalin, flanked by his supporters, cutting the birthday cake, in Chennai on Thursday | Express

CHENNAI: Celebrating his 65th birthday, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Thursday vowed to strive hard to fulfil the dreams of Dravidian leaders, many of which had already come true.

“Although many of the dreams of the Dravidian leaders have been fulfilled, several are yet to come true. I will continue to strive for fulfilling them,” Stalin told reporters.

In his birthday message, Stalin emphasised the importance of working together by burying the differences, cutting across party lines to put an end to the “communal” BJP-led government at the Centre and AIADMK government in TN.

He appealed to his partymen to work hard to fulfil the dreams of Thanthai Periyar, Arignar Anna (C N Annadurai), M Karunanidhi and K Anbazhagan. Besides door-to-door campaign and street corner meetings, the party rank must take steps to establish libraries in every nook and corner in order to create awareness among the public, Stalin said.

A host of leaders, including Karunanidhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and State BJP president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted Stalin on his birthday.