THANJAVUR: Town west police on Friday registered a case of theft with regard to the ancient bronze idols of Periyaperumal (Rajaraja I), Logamadeviyar (the queen of Raja Raja I) from the Big Temple, after a lapse of around 50 years.

T Senthilkumar, Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, on Friday evening told media persons that the bronze idols with a height of 75 cm each were stolen 50 years ago from the Peruvudayar temple aka the Brihadeeswara Temple, a UNESCO monument. The idols were donated by Thennavan Moovanda Velan, the then Chief Executive of the temple, along with 11 idols during the 29th regnal year of the Raja Raja I. The bronzes valued at `60 crores and `40 crores were reportedly now kept in a museum in other State in the country, he added.

The stolen idols were kept in the north western side of the Mahamandapam before they were stolen, the SP said.

Following complaints by some influential people in the district, idol wing DSP Venkatraman, who held preliminary enquiries lodged, a complaint with the Thanjavur West police. Based on the complaint a case has been registered in the station. The case would be transferred to the Idol Wing police, the SP added.