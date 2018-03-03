CUDDALORE: The water level in Veeranam tank in Chidambaram is fast depleting, much to the chagrin of the authorities. However, the officials at the Public Works Department here said that drinking water supply to Chennai could be continued for the next 10 days.

The total capacity of the Veeranaaraayanapuram tank – abbreviated as the Veeranam tank – is 47.50 feet and the current level being 40.2, with water release to the Chennai Metro going at the speed of 70 cusecs per second. Even if the water was stopped to Chennai, Perumal tank water would be handy to supply water, said the officials.

The Veeranam tank commissioned in 2004 by the late CM J Jayalalithaa has been providing drinking water to Chennai. Speaking to Express, a senior PWD official stationed at the tank said, “The water is being steadily maintained at the level of 39-40.2 and is adequate for the next 10 days and there was no suspension of supply to Chennai.”

The four-km wide Veeranam tank was still brimming and it had not reached alarming levels, emphasised the officials, adding that after one week if the water level dipped, the water mined from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation would be taken down to the Perumal tank, from where it would be taken to Chennai at the same level.

Speaking to Express, V Elankeeran who hails from Kattumannarkoil and also is the President of Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said that the water at Veeranam was depleting and the Chennai Metro had to look at alternative measures than relying on the water from the NLC mines.

“ There is a clear difference in the quality of water pumped from Veeranam and Perumal river. The water from Perumal tank has to be tested completely as they contain fine particles, which are not good for humans,” he added. The farmers in the region are complaining about diversion of water to Chennai as there is nothing is left for them.