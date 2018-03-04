RAMESWARAM: Over 2,500 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said.

The Lankan Navy personnel also warned the fishermen from Rameswaram not to poach fish near Katchatheevu and snapped the nets of 20 boats, Fishermen Association president Sagayam said here.

He said the fishermen had put out to sea in 485 mechanised boats yesterday and were chased away today by Lankan Navy, who came in three ships.

Over 3,000 fishermen from the state had been chased away by Lankan Navy on February 11 when they were catching fish near Katchatheevu islet.