CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education conducted counselling on Tuesday for relocating 144 MBBS students of Annaii Medical College and Hospital in Kancheepuram district, who were admitted in the academic year 2016-2017, in compliance with a Madras High Court order.

The students were accommodated in government medical colleges in the State, except Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College and Pudukottai Medical College.The Madras High Court on December 22, 2017, directed the government to relocate the students into government medical colleges after Medical Council of India (MCI) cancelled the approval of Annaii Medical College and Hospital in Pennalur, Kancheepuram district. The college’s approval was cancelled as it didn’t meet MCI standards.

Among 144 students, 87 were studying in government quota seats in the college, others were in management quota. “We accommodated the students in the colleges that MCI gave approval to increase the strength. Since, Pudukottai is a new college and also there are already 250 seats in Madras Medical College and Stanley Medical College each, except these colleges the students were accommodated in other colleges depending on the existing strength,” said G Selvaraj, secretary, selection committee, Directorate of Medical Education.

Medical Council of India gives approval for additional 56 PG seats

List of medical colleges

Government Chengalpattu Medical College, MD Anaethesiology

(2 seats)

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, MD Medicine

(6 seats)

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

(4 seats)

Kilpauk Medical College, MD Anaethesiology (6 seats)

Stanley Medical College, MD Anaesthesiology (5 seats)

MD Medicine (8 seats), MD Radiodiagnosis and MS Orthopaedics (each 3 seats)

Thanjavur Medical College, MD Obstetrics and Gynaecology

( 5 seats)

MS Ophthalmology (2 seats)

Tirunelveli Medical College MD Obstetrics and Gynaecology

(3 seats)

MD Paediatrics (4 seats)

MS Orthopaedics (5 seats)

It may be noted that last month MCI gave approval for additional 101 PG seats taking the total number of seats to 1585 in State medical colleges. With the approval for 56 seats more, the total number of seats has increased to 1,641