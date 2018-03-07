H Raja's controversial comment on Facebook has been met with widespread protests across the state. (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: Amid raging protests by political parties and pro-tamil organisations condemning BJP leader H Raja's controversial FB post advocating razing down of statues of Rationalist leader Periyar across the State, eight activists of a pro-Tamil outfit cut the 'Poonal' (sacred thread) worn by the Hindu Brahmins at the Triplicane area in the city on Wednesday.

Police sources said the activists, who came in four two-wheelers, shouted slogans hailing Periyar and cut the 'sacred thread' of eight people, while being on the move.

Though none of the victims filed any official complaint, passersby, who were witness to the incident, alerted the police control room.

Acting on information, police officials rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

Based on the CCTV footages recorded in one of the nearby buildings, police identified the culprits, who were members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK).

Later, four DVK activists-- Ravanan, Bhoopathy, Parthiban and Rajesh--surrendered before the Royapettah police and confessed that they had cut the sacred threads.

They were being grilled to ascertain the whereabouts of the other four and police said they would be arrested soon.

The incident also echoed in the Madras High court, when the matter, in the form of a PIL, was heard by the First Bench comprising Ms Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose which took serious note of it and said necessary security has to be put in place to prevent such incidents.

Closing the PIL, the Bench also directed the state government to take steps to ensure maintenance law and order and peace across the State in view of the widespread protests following the controversy over Periyar statue created by Raja.