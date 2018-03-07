Rajinikanth was criticised by Jayakumar for saying that learning Tamil only would not help improve Tamil’s livelihood. (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin assailed actor Rajinikanth for his observations on political vacuum prevailing in Tamil Nadu while senior AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar flayed him for the comments on Tamil language.

Rebuffing actor Rajinikanth’s observations that there was a political vacuum, Stalin said on Tuesday, “I cannot agree to it that there is vacuum in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu people will not also agree to it. Under any circumstances, the next government to be formed in the State is going to be ours. The people are also ready for it.”

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plea for DMK to join a third alternative, Stalin said he had responded to her that his party would discuss the matter at its high-level committee and give its reply as there was a year left for the next elections.Jayakumar criticised the aspiring politician for saying that learning Tamil only would not help improve Tamil’s livelihood.

“Does he want our children say ‘mummy’ and ‘daddy’ instead of calling the parents ‘Amma’ (mother) and ‘appa’ (father) in Tamil?” he asked.Recalling the anti-Hindi agitations that raged in the 60s, Jayakumar stated that Rajinikanth’s comments had gone against the sentiments of the Tamil loving people.

Stalin donates books

Meanwhile, Stalin donated 750 books to the Roja Muthaiah Research Library from a pile of books offered to him on the occasion of his birthday. The representatives of the library themselves selected the books from the collections kept by the DMK working president, a release from the party said.