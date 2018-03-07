CHENNAI:THE appointment of K Srinivasan as Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, has been challenged in the Madras High Court.The petitions have been filed by L S Vasanthimalar, additional secretary and B Subramaniyam, joint secretary of the Assembly.

Their interim prayer is to stay the operation of the letters dated December 14 and 20, 2017 and the order dated March 3 last, which appointed Srinivasan as Secretary and to restrain authorities concerned from in any way permitting him to discharge the duties of the secretary.

The main prayer is to quash the December 2017 letters and the March 3 appointment order and consequently direct the authorities concerned to appoint only persons holding the post of additional secretary or joint secretary or deputy secretary in the general administrative wing of the Assembly Secretariat to the post under challenge. (Srinivasan was earlier Special Secretary to the Assembly Speaker.)Petitioners’ counsel submitted that the impugned letters are illegal, ab initio void, arbitrary and unconstitutional. Arguments are likely to continue on Wednesday.