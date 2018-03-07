CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s budget for 2018-19 will be presented on March 15, by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, said Assembly secretary K Srinivasan on Wednesday.

Many expect the upcoming budget to be populist and tax-free with many new welfare schemes since the local body elections are around the corner.

Sources said, the upcoming budget session could be brief and the demands for grants for various departments could take place later. In the present situation, the budget session is likely to continue until May, added they.

The Business Advisory Committee of the state Assembly will decide about the duration of the budget session on March 15.

Paneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget at sharp 10.30 am on the day.

After the AIADMK retained power in the May 2016 Assembly elections, Panneerselvam presented the revised budget for the year 2016-17.

However, after the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December, 2016, since the party split into two and Panneerselvam resigned as chief minister, the budget for 2017-18 was presented by the then finance minister D Jayakumar.

After the merger of two factions of the AIADMK, the finance portfolio was restored to Panneerselvam.