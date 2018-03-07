The theme for this year’s drive is ‘Reinforce positive behaviour at workplace’ | EPS

CHENNAI: While National Safety Day is celebrated on March 4, industries in the State are to conduct Safety Training Programmes, audits and competitions through the month to promote safe practices among industrial labourers, according to an official release.

The theme for this year’s drive is ‘Reinforce positive behaviour at workplace’ under which awareness programmes and essay, poem and slogan competitions are conducted. Awards will also presented to those contributing to promotion of safety, health and environment.