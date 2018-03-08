NAGAPATTINAM: EVEN as Bharathidasan University’s (BDU) new building forits constituent college constructed at a cost of `7.15 crore is open, the lack of proper facilities has been criticised by the 2,000-something students. However, the college principal has assured the Higher Education department will release an additional `5 crore for more classrooms and infrastructure.

The constituent college was opened in 2012-2013 by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. As the college did not have its own building, it functioned out of rented premises in Manjakkollai while construction of the new facility started in Sellur. On February 27, the new building was thrown open to students. However, students were taken back when they found it lacked drinking water facilities. Moreover, the location is an issue as accessing the college from Nagapattinam bus stand in the town’s outskirts is difficult and there are no bus services to the college.

Speaking to Express, S Jothibasu, a final-year UG student, said, “Though the government is saying the building has been constructed at a cost of over `7 crore, basic amenities are unavailable. There are not enough toilets, drinking water tanks, furniture and computers. There are just 13 classrooms for 2,000 students, which make the place very congested.”

Another student, Amulraj, said, “As there is a TASMAC outlet close by, tipplers are teasing girls as they come out of the college. As there are no bus services, students have to walk or board share autos. If share autos do not arrive in time, students have to walk nearly 3 km to reach Nagapattinam bus stand or Puthur Bypass.”

When Express contacted the college principal, Ramu, he said, “On the first day, we had the drinking water issue, but later, we shifted the RO machine from our old building. I have also recommended the Collector to operate some buses to Velankanni and Sikkal via our college and he has agreed.”