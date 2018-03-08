CHENNAI: Congress MLA from Vilavancode S Vijayadharani, who earned the wrath of a section of her partymen by supporting the unveiling of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s portrait in the Assembly hall, has been retained as one of the seven general secretaries of the All India Mahila Congress.

S Vijayadharani

A release issued by the All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said all seven Mahila Congress general secretaries, including Vijayadharani, were nominated to the posts with the approval of party president Rahul Gandhi.She courted controversy recently for visiting the Assembly Speaker on the day when Jayalalithaa’s portrait was unveiled, though the party had officially boycotted the event.

A section of the partymen, demanding stringent action against her, shot off complaints to the party high command. State party chief S Thirunavukkarasar too sent a report on the episode.However, the high command seemed to have ignored the complaints and retained her in the post of the Mahila Congress general secretary. Another Tamil Nadu leader, M Hazeena Syed has been retained as secretary of the Mahila Congress.